Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake-Flavored Cookies

The beloved Chips Ahoy! brand has launched another cookie variety: Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. Created ahead of the brand’s 60th birthday, the soft cookies sport vibrant rainbow sprinkles, lending a celebratory air to snacktime that should especially delight Gen Z, with its love of innovative tastes, flavors and sensory experiences, while retaining the quality fans of all demographics desire. Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies will be available in stores nationwide starting this month. A 14.38-ounce family-size package has a suggested retail price of $4.99. Chips Ahoy! is a brand of Mondelēz International Inc.