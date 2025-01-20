The latest innovation from Chips Ahoy! isn’t a cookie, but it’s still a tasty treat. Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites, now available in a Blondie variety, with more flavors to come, offers the beloved Mondelēz International Inc. brand’s signature chocolate chip cookie taste in a convenient, snackable format. Baked into a square shape with a soft and chewy texture inspired by a brownie, Baked Bites are made with real chocolate chips and no high fructose corn syrup. The product retails for $3.98 per box of five snack packs that are perfect for on-the-go snacking, sharing with friends or enjoying at home. To celebrate the launch of Baked Bites, the brand is giving fans the chance to win an all-expenses-paid weekend stay for two in limited-edition Baked Bites hotel rooms this March in New York City at Arlo Midtown.