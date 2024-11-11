Iconic tuna brand Chicken of the Sea is continuing to expand its fan-favorite line of on-the-go seafood options at retailers nationwide with the addition of customizable kits. Packet Up! Tuna and Salmon Salad Kits deliver nutritious high-quality lean protein and flavor, with each kit including a full-size wild-caught tuna or salmon packet, in addition to ingredients to create customized tuna or salmon salad. The tuna kit contains a 2.5-ounce wild-caught albacore tuna packet providing 19 grams of protein, dried cranberries, light mayonnaise, four artisan crackers, a mixing tray and a serving spoon, while the salmon kit offers a 2.5-ounce Alaskan pink salmon packet featuring omega-3s and 18 grams of protein, Dijon mustard, light mayonnaise, four artisan crackers, a mixing tray, and a serving spoon. Both the tuna and the salmon are responsibly sourced and fully traceable. A 4.1-ounce tuna or salmon kit has a suggested retail price of $3.49.