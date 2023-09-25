Chex Mix Remix Additional Flavors

Chex Mix has augmented the popular cereal-inspired crunchy snack line with two additional Remix flavors inspired by fans’ late-night cravings: Cheesy Pizzaconsists of garlic and herbs Chex, pizza crust bagel chips, cheese puffs, and pizza sauce Chex, while Zesty Taco contains taco seasoning Chex, corn shell chips, cheese puffs and salsa Chex. Both flavors are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.29 per 7-ounce bag, while an 11-ounce bag of either variety retails for a suggested $5.49. Chex Mix is made by General Mills.