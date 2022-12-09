Chevoo Goat Cheese

Award-winning goat cheese brand Chevoo was recently acquired by Belle Chevre, a goat cheese producer with 30-plus years of success in the category handcrafting cream cheese-style spreads, logs and other chevre-based products. By adding the relaunched Chevoo’s range of marinated goat cheeses to its current lineup of items, Belle Chevre aims to expand its position in the specialty cheese section. Unlike other marinated cheeses, Chevoo is made using two infusion processes – the goat cheese is hand-blended with herbs and spices, while the extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) blend is steeped for several weeks with crushed botanicals. The line comes in five flavors; Smoked Salt & Rosemary, also featuring cracked pepper; Dill Pollen & Garlic; Urfa Chili & Lemon; Italian Black Truffle; and the new Herbes de Provence, whose EVOO is lightly infused with garlic. A 4-ounce jar of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99.