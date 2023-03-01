Cerebelly Smart Bars

Billed as the only brain-focused children’s food brand created by a neurosurgeon, Cerebelly has now launched its improved line of Smart Bars for toddlers. Prioritizing clean, value-added ingredients; science-backed nutrition; and sourcing transparency, each oat-based Cerebelly Smart Bar provides 16 brain-supporting nutrients versus top-selling organic baby food competitors, which average only two nutrients. Featuring fiber and 3 grams of protein, the snack bars are packed with DHA omega-3 fatty acid – possible due to recent technology – as well as zinc, iron, selenium and choline. The organic, non-GMO, 100% plant-derived, dairy- and gluten-free, no-sugar-added line is available in four fruit- and veggie-forward flavors: Strawberry Beet, Apple Kale, Sweet Potato Blueberry Banana and Carrot Date. A five-count 4.2-ounce box of 0.84-ounce bars retails for a suggested $5.99. Also the maker of brain-supporting baby food pouches, Cerebelly has received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for 400-plus contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization’s highest standards.