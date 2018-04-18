Center Store Stays Vital Via Product Innovation

Shopper intelligence firm Catalina has unveiled new research showing that the center store is still a key driver of trips and volume for grocers, with more than 99 percent of all shoppers buying from the section last year. According to “The Center Store Revolution: Innovation Drives Trips and Category Growth,” brands that roll out novel, frequently niche products addressing evolving consumer motivations are keeping the center store relevant.

Pinpointing the biggest subcategory gainers and losers in the center store, the report also shows that specific cross-category consumer preferences, among them “heart-healthy,” “low-fat,” “trans-fat avoiders” and “GMO avoiders,” are spurring the growth of some of the fastest-growing product subcategories.

Among the big winners identified by Catalina are nonfat/low-fat ice cream (up 66.9 percent in dollar sales, while regular and premium ice cream fell 3.3 percent); value-priced entrée frozen dinners, which are increasingly emphasizing healthy options (dollar sales up 32.9 percent, trips up 24.2 percent); sparkling/seltzer water (dollar sales up 14.9 percent, trips up 5.5 percent), as well as ready-made coffee drinks, window and glass cleaners, fresh rolls, dried meat snacks, vinegar, value-priced bath tissue, and various snack and candy subcategories.

Additional report findings include: