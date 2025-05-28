Tea drinkers are increasingly seeking unique products in the wellness category that don’t compromise on taste. As the leading brand in sleep teas, Celestial Seasonings® continues to innovate to meet this growing demand with herbal teas that provide not only exceptional flavor, but also ingredients and functional benefits that support a healthy lifestyle.

The newest tea offering from Celestial Seasonings® – Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest – features the brand’s beloved Sleepytime® blend of soothing chamomile and spearmint with added biotin (vitamin B 7 ) to complement consumers’ self-care routines. This caffeine-free herbal tea is Non-GMO Project Verified, with functional benefits, and is perfect for the evening wind down – just ask the beloved Sleepytime® Bear.

Celestial Seasonings® is a leading specialty tea brand boasting more than 50 years of experience creating delicious teas that inspire magical moments of delight. Founded in 1969 to provide delicious, high-quality teas, Celestial Seasonings now offers more than 90 tea varieties, all blended in Boulder, Colo. The brand sources most of its herbs, botanicals, teas and fruits directly from farmers worldwide.