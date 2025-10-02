Trailblazer brand Caulipower, maker of the first frozen cauliflower crust pizza, has now introduced the first and only frozen Dill Pickle Pizza in retail. Inspired by the trending flavor, the product features Caulipower’s original stone-fired cauliflower crust – made with real cauliflower, not powder – as a base, topped by a creamy white béchamel sauce infused with dill pickle brine, roasted garlic, melty mozzarella and fresh dill, offering a balance of savory and zesty flavors. Additionally, the pizza is packed with 14 grams of protein per serving and free from artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives, with 10% less fat versus the top 25 frozen pizzas. Half of a Caulipower Dill Pickle Pizza contains only 400 calories. The product, which retails for a suggested $9.99 per 11.3-ounce box, will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide for the first quarter of 2025, followed by expanded distribution to other retailers. Caulipower is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods.