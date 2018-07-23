Category Spotlight: Snacks

It’s no secret that consumers’ eating habits are changing, and snacks are increasingly supplanting meals. According to a recent Progressive Grocer/Prodege survey, two-thirds of consumers indicated that they snacked at least once a day, with men slightly more likely than women to snack at least once per day, 69 percent compared with 63 percent.

Not surprisingly, older consumers were the least likely to snack every day, at 58 percent for Baby Boomers and 54 percent for Mature/Greatest Generation. Conversely, the generations most likely to snack at least once a day were older Millennials, at 74 percent, and Gen X, at 72 percent, according to the Progressive Grocer survey.

When it comes to replacing meals with snacks, 15 percent of consumers indicated that they do so often or very often, according Progressive Grocer’s data. Again, younger consumers are most likely to engage in this behavior: More than a quarter of younger Millennials indicate that this is common practice for them, the most of any age group. Boomers were the least likely age group, with only 10 percent indicating that they often or very often replace meals with snacks.