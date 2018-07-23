Category Spotlight: Coffee

Traditional is tops in the coffee category, with ready-to-brew roasted coffee consumed at least occasionally by three-quarters of U.S. adults, according to the July 2017 “Coffee - US” report from Chicago-based market research firm Mintel. Roasted coffee also commands the majority of dollar sales in the coffee market (40 percent), as ground and whole-bean coffee are the most traditional coffee formats and remain staples in American homes.

In the ground-coffee segment, Folgers and Maxwell House are the top brands, although both experienced dollar and unit sales declines during the 52 weeks ended May 20. Brands that did see double-digit dollar and unit sales growth, though, include Peet’s, McCafé and private brands.

But single-cup coffee — the kind you’ll find available for brewing in Keurig and similar systems — continues to gain traction, as more than half of adults report consumption of this kind of coffee, according to Mintel. This splits into half of adults using single-cup drip-coffee pods, while one-third use single-cup espresso pods — a more niche audience using Nespresso and Nespresso-compatible specialty systems. Overall, one-third of dollars spent in coffee go to single-cup products, combining with roasted-coffee sales to equal nearly three-quarters’ share (ready-to-drink and instant offerings make up just more than one-quarter).