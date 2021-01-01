Catalina Crunch Keto Sandwich Cookies

Fast-growing keto snack brand Catalina Crunch has expanded its line of Keto Sandwich Cookies. Inspired by classic favorites, the plant-based cookies are now available in four varieties, with Vanilla Creme, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint joining the original Chocolate Vanilla flavor. The brand was created by Krishna Kaliannan after he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and had to give up some of his favorite treats. Unable to find satisfying alternatives, he decided to make his own. Containing 4 grams of plant protein, 3 grams of fiber, 5 grams of net carbs per serving, and just 1 gram of sugar per cookie, the product line is made from a blend of pea protein and prebiotic fiber, with zero artificial ingredients. The suggested retail price for Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies is $7.99 per 6.8-ounce package of any variety.