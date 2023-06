Catalina Crunch, a maker of natural cereals and snacks, has now repackaged its popular Crunch Mixes – a mix of nuts, chickpea pretzels and Catalina Crunch Cereal – in single-serve Grab & Go snack-size packs. Keto-friendly Crunch Mixes provide high protein and fiber, good fats, real ingredients, and very little to no sugar. Available in Traditional and Cheddar flavors, Grab & Go line retails for a suggested $3.49 per 1.85-ounce pouch.