Case Study: Freezer Energy Reduced 43%

In grocery stores and distribution centers the refrigeration equipment is required to keep freezer temperatures stable around the clock, and they typically run 24/7 making them expensive to operate.

A recent in a 93,000 square foot ammonia-based distribution center has revealed that Thermal Energy Storage (TES) dropped energy consumption by 43% and peak demand by 29% for 13 hours per day while improving temperature stability inside the freezer by 50%.

Viking Cold’s actively managed TES systems leverage the heat transfer properties of phase change material (PCM) combined with intelligent controls and a 24/7 remote monitoring and notification portal to absorb up to 85% of heat infiltration and run refrigeration more effectively. This provides more stable temperatures, reduced refrigeration equipment run-time, and improve efficiencies that save up to 35% of electricity costs.

TES systems have also been proven effective in a walk-in freezer case study commissioned by a large well-known international grocery chain. The results for multiple energy saving scenarios showed 70-85% load reduction, 38% more stable temperatures, and 60% reduction of peak period refrigeration run time.

