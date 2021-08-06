Casa Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

A suitable addition to pizza, eggs, pasta and more, Casa Firelli hot sauce is handcrafted in Parma, Italy, and made with such iconic ingredients from that country as Calabrian chili peppers, Balsamic vinegar from Modena, Porcini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and a touch of Italian sea salt. The medium-heat sauce offers a rich and rounded spicy flavor. Casa Firelli is the latest venture from Biggar & Leith, a U.S. importer of fine wines, spirits and fancy goods from family-owned producers. A 5-ounce cone-shaped, blue-capped bottle that evokes an antique Italian fire extinguisher retails for a suggested $6.99.