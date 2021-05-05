The latest dessert from Rich Products Corp.’s I Love Ice Cream Cakes line, in partnership with Carvel Ice Cream, the Carvel Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake features plentiful chunks of real chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, creamy vanilla and chocolate ice cream, and classic Carvel chocolate crunchies, topped with whipped icing, a border of chocolate chips and cookie dough pieces and a circular-design chocolate drizzle. The cake serves six, has a suggested retail price of $14.99, and is available exclusively at grocery stores nationwide. The United States’ first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel currently has more than 350 franchised and food service locations.