03/15/2021

CarryOn CBD Seltzer

2 trends converge in 1 fruit-flavored beverage line
The seltzer trend has now converged with rising consumer interest in cannabidiol (CBD) with CarryOn CBD Seltzer. The light, bubby beverage option comes in two blends: Relax, a sparkling blueberry flavor that features l-theanine to help support relaxation, as well as 20 milligrams of CBD, and Recover, offering nutrient boosters to support muscle and brain function, along with 10 milligrams of CBD, in a sparkling grapefruit flavor. CarryOn provides vitamins c and e, has no added sugar, and contains just only 10 calories per 11.5-fluid-ounce can, each of which retails for a suggested $4.99.

 

 

 

