Carnation Breakfast Essentials Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Flavors

Nestlé Health Science brand Carnation Breakfast Essentials has launched two nutritional drink flavors inspired by two of the most popular Girl Scout cookie varieties: Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel. Packing 10 grams of protein and 21 vitamins and minerals, the convenient gluten-free breakfast drink helps families get a good start. Nutritionally appropriate for kids ages 4 and older, teens, and adults, each bottle of a Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drink helps build strong bones with calcium and vitamin D, supports growing muscles with protein, and provides vitamins C and D, key nutrients for immune support. Carnation Breakfast Essentials Girl Scout CookieFlavored Nutritional Drinks are available in 6-packs of 8-fluid-ounce ready-to-drink bottles retailing for a suggested retail price range of $7.99-$8.99.