Carbone Pasta Sauce

Famed New York City restaurant Carbone’s consumer goods brand, Carbone Fine Food, has launched a line of restaurant-quality pasta sauces, enabling consumers to experience a taste of Michelin-starred Italian eatery in their homes. Created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick — co-founders of global restaurant company Major Food Group — the sauces come in three varieties: Marinara, Arrabbiata and Tomato Basil. While typical tomato sauces consist of tomato paste and dehydrated ingredients mixed together in minutes, Carbone's Sauces contain fresh ingredients and take about one hour to produce. Each variety is made in small batches, using Italian tomatoes picked at peak ripeness, just like at the restaurant, which also has locations in Miami, Las Vegas and Hong Kong. Carbone’s chefs have overseen the entire production process, testing hundreds of iterations to ensure that the jarred sauces meet their exacting standards. Bearing labels with an illustration of the Greenwich Village restaurant storefront based on the image on Carbone’s menu, the sauces retail for a suggested $8.99 per 24-ounce jar.