Carandini Italian Cheese Dressing

A longtime maker of handcrafted balsamic vinegars in its hometown of Modena, Italy, family-owned Carandini has now brought its Italian Cheese Dressing with Sweet White Vinegar & Parmigiano Reggiano PDO to the United States. The innovative product combines two of Italy’s most noted ingredients — Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and sweet white vinegar — to create the ultimate flavor profile. Endorsed by the prestigious Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, the Carandini-patented dressing pairs well with such mainstays as salad, french fries, risotto and fish. An 8.45-fluid-ounce bottle of the dressing retails for a suggested $10.99.