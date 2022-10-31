For Cappello’s Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, the brand has carefully chosen a list of simple real-food ingredients that deliver authentic taste and texture along with low carbs and superior nutrition, capped off by America’s favorite pizza topping. The brand is the first to identify and employ turnips in a frozen meal; this small but mighty vegetable brings fiber, iron, vitamin E and antioxidants to each slice of the pizza. The product comes in at just 6 grams of net carbs per serving and is packed with healthy fats and protein, while its fiber content aids low-carb eaters with digestion, gut health, bloating and energy. A 11.9-ounce box of the pizza retails for a suggested $12.99.