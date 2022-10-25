Canada's Goodness Me! Opens New Store in Ontario

Health-conscious grocery store Goodness Me! Natural Food Market has opened a new location in Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 20.

Located at 1735 Richmond Street in London, the décor for the 18,000-square-foot store is designed to be fresh and fun, with greenery on the walls and draped from large hanging beams. The front entrance highlights custom artwork from local London artist Nicole Schultz, and a cozy seating area with long harvest tables boasts a large-scale London map.

The new location features thousands of local products all sourced by a team of individuals that adhering to the high product standards that founder Janet Jacks set in motion more than 40 years ago. For example, the 100% organically grown fruits and vegetables include offerings from local farms such as Pfennings Organic Vegetables, in New Hamburg, Ontario, and Paradise Fields Organic Farm, in Binbrook, Ontario.

The in-store eatery, The Good Kitchen, features healthy meal options, with a focus on fresh, nutritious ingredients, and humanely raised meats and sustainable seafood. The eatery includes freshly brewed organic coffee from Spirit Bear Coffee Co., an Indigenous-owned and -operated coffee company that focuses on fair-trade relations, organic standards and social initiatives.

The new store also features a Supplements department, a Bakery touting in-house items baked daily, and a Clean Beauty section with hundreds of beauty products free of parabens, phthalates and other toxic ingredients.

Additionally, healthy options are available for those with food allergies or on specialty diets, and there are plenty of products for consumers looking for vegan and plant-based alternatives.

Goodness Me! will be hosting its grand-opening celebrations on Oct. 29-30, with the first 50 customers to arrive each day receiving a $25 gift card. Festivities will include product demonstrations from brands such as Wholly Veggie and Genuine Health, a free 16-ounce cup of Spirit Bear coffee, prizes, and giveaways. Anyone who spends $75 in the store before taxes will receive a coupon to get $20 off their next grocery purchase of $75 before taxes.

For more than 40 years, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market has been a leading natural and organic retailer starting in Hamilton, Ontario, and growing extensively throughout the western greater Toronto area. The Goodness Me! team is dedicated to reading labels and carefully examining every ingredient before a product arrives on the shelves. The grocer focuses on clean ingredients and products that are free from high-fructose corn syrup, chemical sweeteners, hydrogenated fats and anything artificial.