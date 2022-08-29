As kids go back to school, parents can provide a quick, convenient and satisfying meal option with Campbell’s Veggie Safari, the brand’s latest addition to its kids’ soup lineup. Featuring fun lion-, parrot-, hippo- and elephant-shaped pasta, the condensed soup provides a full serving of vegetables per cup. To prepare, consumers just add water and microwave for three minutes. Additionally, Campbell’s Veggie Safari is sponsoring a four-episode “Go Wild” miniseries within The Dodo website’s popular “Wild Hearts” editorial franchise to tee up a stand-alone series next year. The soup retails for a suggested retail price of $1.99 per 10.5-ounce can.