Campbell’s Spicy Condensed Cooking Soups and Swanson Spicy Broths

Products deliver medium heat to add zest to range of meals
Lovers of hot foods can now turn to a couple of stalwart brands to get their fix, thanks to Campbell Soup Co.’s Campbell’s Spicy Condensed Cooking Soups and Swanson Spicy Broths. Providing a zesty take on classic flavors, the products will heat up family meals and appetizers alike. Both the soups and the broths feature a balanced medium heat flavor profile to add kick to dishes and snacks without overwhelming the palate. Campbell’s Spicy Condensed Cooking Soups cater to a range of taste preferences with four varieties: Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup, infused with the flavors of jalapeño and chili peppers; vegan Spicy Tomato Soup, featuring tomatoes, cayenne pepper sauce and chili pepper extract, Spicy Buffalo-Style Cream of Chicken Soup, offering a touch of spice with cayenne pepper sauce; and vegetarian Spicy Nacho Cheese Soup, providing a hint of spice via red and jalapeño peppers. Meanwhile, Swanson Spicy Broths come in two varieties: Spicy Chicken Broth, combining the flavors of farm-raised chicken and vegetables with a touch of heat, and Spicy Beef Broth, bringing together the flavors of roasted beef and vegetables with a bit of heat. To call out the Spicy Condensed Cooking Soups on shelves, Campbell’s has added a twist to its iconic red-and-white label design system, incorporating a spicy icon in place of the traditional medallion to signal the bold flavor within. A 10.5-ounce can of any of the soups retails for a suggested $1.59, and a convenient recyclable 32-ounce carton of either broth has a suggested retail price of $2.99. 

