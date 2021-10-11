Advertisement
11/10/2021

Campbell Soup Names New Meals & Beverages Exec

Charles Nevin succeeds the recently-promoted Michael Pierson, now heading up snack sales
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Charles Nevin

Campbell Soup Co. is stirring up its sales leadership team, appointing Charles Nevin as chief customer officer for meals and beverages. Nevin is taking on the role vacated by Michael Pierson, who was named chief customer officer of the snacks division in August.

In his new position, Nevin will lead U.S. retail sales efforts for Campbell’s soups, sauces and beverages sold under popular brands including Campbell’s, Well Yes!, Chunky, Pacific Foods, V8, Prego, Pace, Swanson and SpaghettiOs. Prior to joining Campbell Soup, he was a merchandising SVP and general merchandise manager for Family Dollar and, before that, head of merchandising for non-perishable products at The Fresh Market. This isn’t his first stint at Campbell: Nevin worked at the company from 2005 to 2012 in various sales and marketing capacities.

“Our focus in meals and beverages is on driving growth with our category leading brands as we revitalize the center of the store with a new generation of consumers,” said Chris Foley, president of the meals and beverages division. “Charley’s extensive retail and food industry experience are invaluable as we continue to innovate, partner with our customers, and unlock our full growth potential as a division and as a company.”

Michael Pierson

Pierson, meantime, moved on from the meals and beverages group in late summer to lead the company’s sales teams for U.S. snacks that encompass brands like Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Pepperidge Farm cookie and breads, among others. He will also guide Campbell's Latin America and global exports business. A longtime industry leader, Pierson previously served as chief customer officer for Materne North America and as a partner and SVP of sales with Hello Delicious Brands, in addition to other food and retail roles.

“Mike’s strong engagement with our retailers combined with his expertise in our unique go-to-market approach in snacks will continue to fuel our growth,” remarked Valerie Oswalt, president of Campbell Snacks.

