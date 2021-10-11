Campbell Soup Names New Meals & Beverages Exec

Campbell Soup Co. is stirring up its sales leadership team, appointing Charles Nevin as chief customer officer for meals and beverages. Nevin is taking on the role vacated by Michael Pierson, who was named chief customer officer of the snacks division in August.

In his new position, Nevin will lead U.S. retail sales efforts for Campbell’s soups, sauces and beverages sold under popular brands including Campbell’s, Well Yes!, Chunky, Pacific Foods, V8, Prego, Pace, Swanson and SpaghettiOs. Prior to joining Campbell Soup, he was a merchandising SVP and general merchandise manager for Family Dollar and, before that, head of merchandising for non-perishable products at The Fresh Market. This isn’t his first stint at Campbell: Nevin worked at the company from 2005 to 2012 in various sales and marketing capacities.