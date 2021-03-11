Advertisement
11/03/2021

Hormel Names New Group VP of Grocery Products

Jeff Frank succeeds retiring Luis Marconi in pivotal role
Hormel Foods Corp. announced that its group VP of grocery products, Luis Marconi, is retiring. The 20-year company veteran will be succeeded by Jeff Frank, who has also served Hormel for two decades.

Marconi stepped into the group VP position for grocery products in 2016, following various positions in management. Among other roles, he was a managing director of the organization’s MegaMex Foods joint venture.

The newly-appointed Frank is currently VP of grocery products at Hormel. He recently led the integration of the Planters brand into the Hormel family of brands, which also includes Skippy, Justin’s, Dinty Moore, Hormel chili, Corn Nuts, Herdez, Wholly and Spam, among others. Frank, who also was a VP of marketing for foodservice at Hormel, holds an executive certificate from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, an MBA from University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Spanish from University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has also completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program.

Jim Snee, Hormel's chairman of the board, president and CEO, lauded Marconi for his success and welcomed Frank. “Luis was instrumental in creating an organization that remains focused on marketing and brand building. His vast experience has been incredibly valuable, notably in the role he played as the founding leader of MegaMex Foods and in the continued growth of the company’s multicultural portfolio,” he remarked, adding, “Jeff is assuming the leadership of grocery products at an incredibly exciting time. Our growing portfolio of leading brands has never been stronger, especially with the acquisition of Planters. Jeff has been an outstanding leader of some of our most dynamic brands and businesses, including accelerating the growth of our MegaMex business as its president.”

Based in Austin, Minn., Hormel Foods has over $10 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide and encompasses more than 40 brands.

