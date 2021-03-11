Hormel Names New Group VP of Grocery Products

Hormel Foods Corp. announced that its group VP of grocery products, Luis Marconi, is retiring. The 20-year company veteran will be succeeded by Jeff Frank, who has also served Hormel for two decades.

Marconi stepped into the group VP position for grocery products in 2016, following various positions in management. Among other roles, he was a managing director of the organization’s MegaMex Foods joint venture.

The newly-appointed Frank is currently VP of grocery products at Hormel. He recently led the integration of the Planters brand into the Hormel family of brands, which also includes Skippy, Justin’s, Dinty Moore, Hormel chili, Corn Nuts, Herdez, Wholly and Spam, among others. Frank, who also was a VP of marketing for foodservice at Hormel, holds an executive certificate from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, an MBA from University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Spanish from University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has also completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program.