Grocery Robotics Company Adds More Female Leaders to Exec Team

Joining an already strong group of women executives, Alert Innovation Inc., a provider of grocery automation and micro-fulfillment systems, has recently hired Peggy Goranson as VP of software engineering, Amy Higgins as VP of people operations and Cristina Rodrigues as senior director of marketing.

“Our business is growing at lightning speed, and we are honored to bring together the best talent in the industry to lead our expansion,” said John Lert, founder and CEO of North Billerica, Mass.-based Alert Innovation. “With about 100 new hires planned this year, we are creating a powerful work culture that encourages team collaboration, diversity, personal initiative and accountability, and effective communication.”

Engineering leader Goranson has a proven track record of delivering solutions to Fortune 500 customers. Her mission is to build a world-leading software development organization that provides reliable and robust performance for customers.

Higgins is a seasoned expert in change management and scaling successful teams for technology companies worldwide. She is leading the strategy for organizational design and infrastructure, developing valuable cultural programs, and recruiting a first-rate team.

Rodrigues is an experienced brand strategist who has fueled growth at Fortune 500 companies and several fast-growing technology startups. At Alert Innovation, she is elevating the brand and driving incremental growth with global marketing strategies.

These three executives join other female c-suite leaders at the tech company, including Heather Multhaupt, VP of team services, who is leading the implementation of efficient company-wide policies and systems; Stephanie Waite, director of systems engineering, who is driving the seamless integration of Alert Innovation’s multifaceted product lines; Tracy Foucault, director of supply chain, who is strategically managing the organization’s supplier relationships globally for continuous business; and Rosa Ciprian, PhD, director of electrical engineering, who is leading the team of electrical engineers responsible for Alert Innovation’s robotic systems.

Known as an industry leader in robotic e-grocery fulfillment, Alert Innovation's Alphabot system is an automated fulfillment solution that uses patented omnidirectional robots in a temperature-controlled system for fresh, efficient and high-quality grocery fulfillment. Alert Innovation also designed the Novastore, a store concept employing the Alphabot system, which the company claims delivers a dynamic and efficient shopping experience.

Additionally, Alert Innovation debuted its online resource for grocery e-commerce this past summer. The recently launched website, www.e-grocery.com, is geared toward helping food retail professionals keep up with all things e-commerce. It features a vocabulary list of phrases and acronyms related to grocery, retail and supply chain automation.