Made by King Juice Co., which bills itself as the originator of the flavored lemonade category, Calypso has now rolled out a line of light lemonades, Calypso Light, in four fan-favorite flavors: Original Lemonade, Ocean Blue Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Southern Peach Lemonade. Each beverage in the line contains zero grams of sugar and just 5 calories per 16-fluid-ounce bottle, making them an appropriate choice for health-conscious consumers. Inspired by the taste of the islands, the varieties are made using real lemon fruit bits and natural flavors. Calypso Light Lemonades retail for a national average of $1.79 per bottle and will be on-shelf at Kroger stores in early April, with additional retailers to follow this year.