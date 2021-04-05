Family-owned Calise Bakery has expanded its lineup of signature breads with Sourdough Italian Round Bread. Crafted with the highest-quality ingredients, the freshly baked bread features the sweet tang of sourdough; a light, airy texture; and a soft, chewy crust. Calise Bakery Sourdough Italian Round Bread is dairy- and egg-free, and retails for a suggested $3.69 per 20-ounce package of about 18 slices. The fourth-generation family bakery currently offers more than 140 authentic varieties of baked, par-baked and frozen breads, pockets and wraps, including the recently released Calise Bakery Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast.



