Calise Bakery Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast
After 110 years in business, Calise Bakery has entered the breakfast category with Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast. The northeastern and Mid-Atlantic brand’s signature hearty gourmet brioche-style bread is combined with melty cinnamon chips to create a unique product that’s suitable for Texas toast, of course, as well as French toast, dessert bread recipes and casseroles, or it can be enjoyed any time of day as a lightly buttered snack. The dairy- and and egg-free bread retails for a suggested $4.29 per 16-ounce package of about 13 slices.