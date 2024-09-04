Calise Bakery Sourdough Bulkie Rolls

Offering a variation on its original best-selling Bulkie Rolls, family-owned Calise Bakery – in business in the Northeast since 1908 – has unveiled Sourdough Bulkie Rolls. Made using premium ingredients, with no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, hydrogenated oils or trans fat, the freshly baked rolls feature the same soft and chewy crust and light and airy texture of this venerable fan favorite, only with the distinct tang of sourdough. Calise recommends using these full-flavored rolls to enliven sandwiches, burgers or even toast with butter and jam. Although wheat is used in all Calise products, the allergen-aware company doesn’t use nuts, sesame seeds, dairy or eggs in the baking facility. Additionally, all of its products are KVH Kosher. The suggested retail price for a 13-ounce six-pack of rolls is $4.49.