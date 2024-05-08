California Naturals Super Moisture Collection

Earlier this year, luxury-level but affordably priced hair and body product brand California Naturals formed a partnership with actor and filmmaker Owen Wilson, who came aboard as investor, advisor and “chief shampoo officer. The partnership’s first official project is the Super Moisture collection, which was created for dry, damaged hair and sensitive skin. Super Moisture Shampoo, which gently cleanses while intensely hydrating and repairing hair, features organic murumuru butter, guava seed oil, wild-harvested marula oil and vitamin B5. Meanwhile, Super Moisture Conditioner intensely nourishes, hydrates and revitalizes hair with agave nectar, guava seed oil, and wild-harvested marula oil, along with panthenol and silk protein. Retailing for a suggested $10 per 12-fluid-ounce 100% post-consumer recycled, Ocean Bound Plastic bottle, both are suitable for all hair types and textures, including color-treated hair, and all California Naturals formulas are 90%-plus naturally derived, vegan, cruelty-free, and ocean and reef safe. The collection also includes Super Moisture Body Wash, crafted from such ingredients as carrot seed and sunflower oil to help nourish and give glow to skin, and bergamot for its pleasant scent, while chlorophyll not only makes the body wash bright green, but alco calms and soothes skin by delivering antioxidants with every wash. The body wash, which comes in a food-grade Sweetgrass + Fig fragrance, also retails for a suggested $10 per 12-fluid-ounce bottle.