Smooth, naturally creamy and right at home in your kitchen. Califia Farms' lovable Oatmilk has no gums or stabilizers, and is made from gluten-free oats that are grown in North America. Delicious on its own, poured over cereal or granola, blended in smoothies or used in a wide variety of recipes, our Oatmilk is so versatile you’ll drink it faster than you can spell O-A-T.