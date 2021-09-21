Calgary Co-Op Playfully Celebrates Everyday Food Moments

Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd. is getting creative with its newly launched advertising campaign aimed at bringing fun to everyday moments. The campaign playfully designates Calgary Co-op as the Unofficial Sponsor of everyday at-home food and beverage moments, from sports parodies, to the household crockpot countdown, to dinner with the in-laws (see sample TV spot below), or the ongoing struggle to uncork a bottle of wine.

The Canadian co-op teamed up with U.K. sports commentator Nick Heath, who experienced international social media fame during last year’s lockdown, when he narrated everyday occurrences through a series of social media and YouTube videos. Heath lends his voice to the Unofficial Sponsor campaign on television and radio, bringing drama and comedy to ordinary food moments.

“The world has changed, and we want our members to celebrate and embrace the importance of everyday moments, letting them know that we believe those day-to-day moments, experiences and gatherings really matter,” explained Penney McTaggart Cowan, VP of marketing and member experiences. “This is part of our new creative strategy that also highlights our local produce and meat, our private-brand products, and our beer and wine offerings.”

The campaign will run across TV, radio and digital platforms, and will be complemented by in-store and flyer promotions and a personalized influencer activation.

“With the uncertainty of the pandemic, we wanted to treat members to some much-needed lightness," said Stephanie Kochorek, creative director at Calgary-based Daughter, the creative agency that developed the campaign. "We worked closely with the Calgary Co-op team across all lines of business to develop a new territory that makes the most of every moment.”

Owned by its members, Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America. With more than 440,000 members, 3,850 employees, assets of CAN $627 million and annual sales of CAN $1.2 billion, its locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore, Alberta, include food centers; pharmacies; gas stations; car washes; commercial cardlocks; home health care centers; wine, spirits and beer locations; and cannabis.