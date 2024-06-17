Café Bustelo Espresso Style Iced Coffee Beverages

For the first time, fans of Café Bustelo can enjoy the iconic Latin-style coffee brand’s first-ever multiserve product created to be consumed cold. Arriving in time for summer, refrigerated Café Bustelo Espresso Style Iced Coffee comes in three varieties – Unsweetened, Sweetened and Vainilla (“vanilla” in Spanish) – all which feature the robust, full-bodied flavor and distinctive aroma of Café Bustelo’s dark roast. The Unsweetened version can be enjoyed as is right from the fridge or served over ice with added milk or sugar; the no-mess, no-prep Sweetened iced coffee is infused with real sugar for a perfectly balanced beverage; and Target exclusive Vainilla provides an indulgent and invigorating experience, intensified by the notes of vanilla and cherry that complement the dark roast coffee. Meanwhile, the bottle’s silhouette is inspired by that of a “Greca” – a reference to the traditional method of brewing Café Bustelo’s ground espresso in a particular type of coffee maker. A 40-fluid-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99 at Target, and soon at Walmart and Kroger.