Already famous for its turkeys, Butterball is now also offering a limited-time line of frozen premium stuffing to accompany the bird at any holiday feast. Butterball Premium Stuffing comes in two flavors: Traditional Savory Herb and Cornbread with Turkey Sausage. Pre-packaged in an oven-ready tray, the stuffing provides made-from-scratch taste without any of the preparation or hassle — it goes straight from freezer to oven. Both varieties are made from Butterball’s homestyle recipe, which blends hearty breadcrumbs, real turkey broth, and such classic ingredients as chopped celery, onions and butter or sausage. A 28-ounce package retails for a suggested $8.49. Butterball Premium Stuffing is available at select retailers nationwide during the 2019 holiday season.