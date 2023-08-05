The latest protein innovation from Butterball LLC is Hearty Turkey Sausage, butcher-style bun-length turkey sausage links that offers the same taste and texture of their smoked pork and beef counterparts, but with 70% less fat. The line is available in two flavors: Old World Smoked and Polish Style. Precooked, gluten-free and ready after just a few minutes on the grill, in the skillet or in the microwave, Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage retails for a suggested $5.49 per 12-ounce package of four links. The product can currently be found at select retailers, with broader retail distribution scheduled for this fall.