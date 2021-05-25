Bush’s Sidekicks

Aiming to enliven boring home-cooked meals, Bush’s Beans developed its Sidekicks line featuring a range of bean options slowly simmered with herbs, spices and vegetables. Able to serve as a go-to side or tasty mix-in, Sidekicks are ready to pair with chicken, rice, tacos, pasta, and more. The gluten-free line’s varieties are Taco Fiesta, offering black beans in a rich sauce made with chipotle seasoning, spices, corn and bell peppers; Simmerin’ Caribbean, featuring vegetarian balck beans in a sweet and savory sauce with colorful peppers and jerk-style spices; Southwest Zest, vegetarian pinto beans in a sauce containing cumin and jalapeños; and Rustic Tuscany, vegetarian chickpeas in a Mediterranean-inspired sauce, All of the varieties provide plant-based protein and a good source of fiber, and none contain any artificial preservatives. The suggested retail price range per approximately 15-ounce can of any variety is $1.69-$1.89, depending on the region.