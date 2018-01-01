SPONSORED CONTENT
Bulk Bins Maximize Space and Capture Attention
A bulk offering is an effective use of store space and creates differentiation. Introducing bulk bins as an easy way of enlarging or adapting your product offering to meet the needs of your local market demands. Create destinations within your store where shoppers can engage fully with pick & mix of nuts, candies or cereals. Not only do bulk bins encourage greater interaction, they also give consumers more freedom to purchase the exact combination and quantity of the product they want.