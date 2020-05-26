Buehler’s Fresh Foods Names New EVP of Sales and Marketing

Ohio supermarket chain Buehler's Fresh Foods has elevated its store operations chief to oversee sales and marketing.

EVP Store Operations Mike Davidson has been named as EVP of Sales and Marketing. In his new role his responsibilities include oversight of all current sales and merchandising departments, marketing, customer insights, central kitchen and warehouse. Davidson has been with Buehler’s since 2016 as the EVP of Store Operations. Previous to this Davidson worked for Price Chopper Supermarkets in several roles including Regional Vice President and Senior Vice President of Store Operations.

Davidson will continue to report to Dan Shanahan, president and CEO and continue in his capacity as an officer of Styx Holding.

“Mike has had significant impact on our store operations and we expect in his new job that he will similarly move the needle in the development and execution of our sales, merchandising and marketing strategies,” Shanahan said.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s, an employee-owned company, owns and operates 13 Buehler’s Fresh Foods supermarkets in Wooster, Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina, Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township (Canton), Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green) and Massillon, Ohio.