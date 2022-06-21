Buddha Teas Blends

Buddha Teas has added two more teas – Cranberry Comfort Blend and Echinacea Tea – to its growing collection of 100-plus premium bagged blends and single-leaf teas. Suitable for early-summer sipping, the latest blends meet rising consumer demand for teas that balance great taste and health benefits. Cranberry Comfort Blend is a zingy, floral blend of chamomile flowers and corn silk with the tartness of cranberry, hibiscus and uva ursi. According to the company, chamomile helps promote relaxation; cranberry supports the urinary tract; hibiscus is packed with antioxidants, whose benefits include management of blood pressure and cholesterol; and uva ursi may reduce bacteria in urine and increase urine flow. The tea can be served hot or iced, making it a versatile beverage for all seasons. Meanwhile, Echinacea Tea offers a soothing, earthy flavor along with the echinacea flower’s immune system support. The suggested retail price for a 1.27-ounce 18-count box of either tea is $6.99. Additionally, Buddha Teas is close to securing 100% OU Kosher certification for its teas.