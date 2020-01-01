An extension of Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light Platinum portfolio, Bud Light Platinum Seltzer offers a light, refreshing drink in three innovative flavors: Citrus, Wild Berry and Blood Orange. The 8% ABV seltzer is made with cane sugar, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors and agave, and contains only 170 calories per serving. Available in 12-ounce slim can variety-pack 6-packs, single-flavor 6-packs and 25-ounce and 16-ounce single-flavor cans of Wild Berry nationwide, the product will retail at the premium price point, depending on location.