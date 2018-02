Brooklyn Bites Cookie Brittle is exactly what it sounds like: very thin cookies intended to help people indulge without the guilt. Crunchy and crisp, the treats are made with the finest ingredients, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and vegan. Available in such varieties as Crunch, Cinnamon, Almond Butter Chocolate Pretzel, Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Almond Sea Salt and White Chocolate Drizzle, the brittle retails for a suggested $4.99-$5.99 per 6-ounce bag.