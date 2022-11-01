11/01/2022
Brick-and-Mortar Grocery's Ongoing Resilience
This report takes a closer look at the grocery category’s recent performance to understand how top brands are coping with the increased competition and tighter consumer budgets. It dives into the foot-traffic data to find out how the rise in discount grocery channels is impacting visits and see how the current inflation is affecting consumers' grocery habits. Lastly, it looks into highly successful chains to understand what sets them apart from the competition.
Read the white paper to find out –
- Is increased shopping at discount & dollar stores coming at the expense of grocery foot traffic?
- Can smaller grocery stores drive increased efficiency and heightened foot traffic?
- How is inflation impacting premium grocery brands?