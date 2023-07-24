Breton Gluten-Free Crackers

Breton Crackers, a brand of Dare Foods, has elevated its gluten-free cracker line with Non-GMO Project Verification, in addition to a new look and feel developed to stand out on store shelves. The updated line is available nationwide in two flavors: Flax & Sea Salt and Herb & Garlic. Made with a balanced blend of tapioca flour and green lentil flour, both cracker varieties are kosher and Certified Plant-Based, with 0 grams of saturated fat per serving and no cholesterol. A 4.76-ounce box of either flavor retails for a suggested retail price range of $3.79-$3.99.