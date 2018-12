Braxton Brewing's new Vive Hard Seltzer is made with pure Kentucky artisan water and will be available early next year in four naturally flavored varieties: Mango, Lime, Dragonfruit and Grapefruit. At only 100 calories and two grams of carbohydrates per 12-ounce slim can, the 5 percent ABV seltzer makes a light – as well as gluten-free – alternative to beer.