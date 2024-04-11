J&J Snack Foods Corp. has now debuted an artisanal soft pretzel retail product line: Brauhaus Pretzel. Hitting the freezer aisle at select Price Chopper and Meijer stores this fall, the item will roll out to additional retailers in 2025. Meticulously crafted through a detailed manufacturing process and taking more than eight hours to produce, the Bavarian-style sourdough soft pretzels are handcrafted with simple, premium ingredients, and no artificial colors or flavors. Their light, fluffy interior is balanced with a crunchy exterior. The fully baked pretzels can be warmed up in just minutes in an air fryer, conventional/toaster oven or microwave. J&J recommends pairing the premium treats with a cold crisp beer or serving them as an appetizer when entertaining guests. Retailing for a suggested $6.99, Brauhuas Pretzel artisanal sourdough twists are available in 4-count packs with an Everything Bagel topping packet included.