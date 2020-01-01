Boyer's Mash-Up Coffee®

Mash-Up Coffee® is a new line of organic, Specialty Grade coffees exclusively available at Walmart and Sam’s Club, and freshly roasted by Boyer’s Coffee, a Colorado family-owned company that has been roasting at Rocky Mountain altitude since 1965. Mash-Up is about the art and science of fusing single origin beans to create new, unique flavors. It goes above and beyond the coffee experience you typically find in your grocery store to offer coffee drinkers access to innovative augmented reality programming that includes seed-to-cup educational resources, food pairing recommendations, suggested brewing methods and more. With origins spanning Sumatra, Peru, Costa Rica, Honduras and Colombia—and always ethically sourced and USDA Organic—the Mash-Ups are purposeful pairings with the intent to take consumers beyond their typical cup of joe and through the farm-to-roasting journey. Mash-Up believes that coffee is a craft for all to understand, experience and enjoy. A portion of proceeds from each bag sold also helps fund school building projects in the coffee growing communities. Mash-Up is available for purchase at more than 1,800 Walmart stores and 400 Sam’s Club stores nationwide, as well as online at mashupcoffee.com.