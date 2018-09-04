Press enter to search
Close search

Boxed's New Subscription Service Offers Free Shipping, More

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Boxed's New Subscription Service Offers Free Shipping, More

04/09/2018
Boxed's New Subscription-based Perks Program Offers Free Shipping, More

Ecommerce club store Boxed has launched a premium-perks program that provides free priority shipping, price-matching for competitors, and other benefits for subscribers.

Boxed Up, the new service, costs $49 a year after a free 30-day trial, and in addition to the shipping and matching, gives subscribers 2 percent cash rewards, VIP customer service, and exclusive access to special promotions and gifts.

“Boxed Up is the premium service that our customers have been asking for: they’re looking for deeper discounts and unique promotions, and are willing to pay more to access them,” the company noted in a FAQ. “So we decided to roll out a premium service that rewards loyal customers with perks and promotions for shopping on Boxed.”

While non-members can still shop Boxed’s selection of products, subscribers to Boxed Up can enjoy – in addition to the mentioned amenities – deals on Boxed Hotels and others from such partners as Keurig, Pepsi and Kraft, with which Boxed is currently working, for “great promotions on well-loved products.” The retailer also will give away big-ticket prizes such as Vitamixes, Keurig systems and Dyson fans.