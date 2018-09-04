Boxed's New Subscription Service Offers Free Shipping, More

Ecommerce club store Boxed has launched a premium-perks program that provides free priority shipping, price-matching for competitors, and other benefits for subscribers.

Boxed Up, the new service, costs $49 a year after a free 30-day trial, and in addition to the shipping and matching, gives subscribers 2 percent cash rewards, VIP customer service, and exclusive access to special promotions and gifts.

“Boxed Up is the premium service that our customers have been asking for: they’re looking for deeper discounts and unique promotions, and are willing to pay more to access them,” the company noted in a FAQ. “So we decided to roll out a premium service that rewards loyal customers with perks and promotions for shopping on Boxed.”

While non-members can still shop Boxed’s selection of products, subscribers to Boxed Up can enjoy – in addition to the mentioned amenities – deals on Boxed Hotels and others from such partners as Keurig, Pepsi and Kraft, with which Boxed is currently working, for “great promotions on well-loved products.” The retailer also will give away big-ticket prizes such as Vitamixes, Keurig systems and Dyson fans.