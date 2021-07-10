Boxed’s New Senior Officer to Help Scale E-Commerce Technology

Dubbed the "Costco for Millennials," Boxed has appointed seasoned executive David Miller to the role of CTO as the company capitalizes on unprecedented growth in online grocery shopping.

Boxed is an e-commerce grocery platform selling bulk consumables to households and businesses without the requirement of a big-box store membership. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers retailers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology.

Miller brings to Boxed more than 20 years of experience leading technology teams and developing corporate and product strategies across a variety of industries. He was most recently SVP of technology at New York-based OnDeck Capital, where he substantially expanded its software and services business by driving licensing opportunities for its technology platform. Prior to OnDeck, Miller was executive director of technology at Moodlerooms, where he led the company’s technology operations and corporate computing teams providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-learning solutions to 4 million students and educators across the globe.

At Boxed, Miller will oversee the development and technical execution of product strategies across the company verticals, with a particular focus on scaling the SaaS platform for enterprise retailers. According to the company, he will play a key role in growing the innovation capabilities of the team while providing focus and prioritization to those efforts that best use Boxed’s competitive advantages. Miller will also oversee the maturation of cybersecurity, technology risk and additional support functions as Boxed pursues its path to being publicly traded.

In June, Boxed entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company, in a move that would result in Boxed becoming a public company when the transaction closes. Boxed also revealed its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange upon the closing, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. The combined company will be called Boxed Inc., and its common stock and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols BOXD and BOXD WS, respectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the Boxed family and look forward to utilizing his wealth of experience and technological expertise as we plan to become a publicly traded company in the U.S.,” said Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of New York-based Boxed. “We were impressed with the impact he made at OnDeck, transforming the application delivery within its technology platform, which enabled the company to license its software to large financial institutions.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Boxed team during such an exciting time. I look forward to implementing a similar playbook that I used at OnDeck to enhance the Boxed platform and facilitate its ability to generate licensing agreements with other retailers,” added Miller. “Chieh and the management team are world class. I strongly believe the company is well positioned for success as it scales its proprietary e-commerce technology and continues to be the benefactor of strong macroeconomic tailwinds in both its B2C and B2B businesses.”

Miller will assume his new role at Boxed on Oct. 11.